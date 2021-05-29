KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials announced this week that they will host their annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Kaufman County Veterans’ Memorial Park located at 3800 S. Houston Street in Kaufman.
“We set aside one special day per year to hold a memorial ceremony for all those who have died serving our nation, but we also honor these men and women every day of the year,” said Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards.
Parking will be available at the Kaufman County Appraisal District office next to the park, and at the junior high located across the highway. There will be no available parking at the county Library due to renovations.
All city and county offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.