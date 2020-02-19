FORNEY, Texas — Amazon has selected Forney for a new 200,000-square foot distribution center, inForney.com has confirmed.
The distribution center, which was under a strict non-disclosure, will be located east of Gateway Boulevard and south of U.S. Highway 80. Dirt work is already underway at the site across from the new Goodyear distribution facility, which is located on the west side of Gateway Boulevard.
The facility is expected to be complete by late 2020.
There has been no word on the number of jobs expected to be needed at the new facility.