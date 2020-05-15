CANTON, Texas — Action by the Canton City Council on Wednesday made way for Canton First Monday Trade Days to reopen for the May 28-31 market days.
Canton First Monday Trade Days, which boasts itself as the "Worlds Largest Flea Market," has been shuttered the past two months due to COVID-19 concerns.
During Wednesday's meeting, the council heard of several other regional markets that have or would be reopening — Traders Village in Grand Prairie, Third Monday Trade Days in McKinney, and the Bowie Trade Days.
The market will still need to maintain Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive orders which call for a restriction of a building's occupancy rating to 25%. For the Canton Civic Center, that would mean an occupancy of 283.
Most of the vendors at Canton First Monday Trade Days are under open pavilions or uncovered open areas, the council heard on Wednesday.
Canton council members also sought additional guidance from state and federal authorities on safety measures ore precautions to be taken when reopening the market.
The closure of the market in March was the first closure in the market's 170 years of operation.