MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite and developer Wynne/Jackson have announced plans for a proposed $200 million, 280-plus acre, master-planned industrial business park just south of Forney.
According to today's announcement, the development will be one of the largest industrial parks in Kaufman County and on the eastern side of the Dallas-Fort Worth region with an estimated capacity to accommodate more than 3 million square-feet in industrial and warehousing space.
The development is proposed at 12955 Farm-to-Market (FM) 2932 at the southwest corner of FM 2932 and Interstate 20 — an area designated by the City of Mesquite as Trinity Pointe, a unique designation for the city's developments along the Interstate 20 corridor. Other recent developments include Spradley Farms, Polo Ridge, Heartland Retail Center, and Berkshire Estates.
Wynne/Jackson expects to break ground in early 2021 but, according to a company representative, surging tenant demand could drive an accelerated earlier start date. The initial concept features six buildings on the 280-plus acre site ranging from 120,000-square feet to more than 1-million-square feet.
Mayor Bruce Archer said, “The City Council is excited about this proposed project. Our vision for this area includes housing, retail and commercial development. Wynne/Jackson’s development team has met our highest expectations for a quality development that will provide jobs for our residents. Mesquite is open for business.”
The City has branded this area of town as Trinity Pointe Mesquite to provide a unique identity along the Interstate 20 (I-20) corridor. The Planned Development approved by the City Council on June 15 is one of several developments recently announced in Trinity Pointe Mesquite including Spradley Farms, Polo Ridge, Heartland Retail Center and Berkshire Estates. The Wynne/Jackson development is located at 12955 FM 2932 on the Southwest corner of FM 2932 and I-20
The proposed master-planned industrial park features an initial concept to feature 6 buildings on a site that is 280+ acres. Each building will range from 120,000 square-feet to more than 1 million square-feet. In total, the industrial park could be home to more than 3 million square-feet of space. The project will be an investment of more than $200 million for the land, infrastructure and construction.
Wynne/Jackson is a real estate development firm leading the proposed project. Clyde Jackson, Wynne/Jackson President and CEO, said, “Wynne Jackson is very enthusiastic about expanding our 40 year development experience with Trinity Pointe Mesquite. We are very pleased to be developing in Mesquite and we are impressed with the quality of the City staff and their pro-business approach for industrial development in the community.” Jackson indicated the project will break ground in early 2021, but surging tenant demand could drive an accelerated earlier start date. He shared that the ability to develop multiple buildings that is more than 1 million square-feet is a very attractive asset in today’s industrial market.
Wynne/Jackson was led to Trinity Pointe Mesquite area for many reasons. Jackson said, “This location on I-20 offers excellent access to the interstate. The size of the property allows us to develop large buildings to meet the demands of the market. The demographics of Mesquite and Kaufman County are desirable to large corporations.”
Wynne/Jackson shared that the City of Mesquite is well regarded in the development community and with prospective tenants, and its pro-business philosophy is an attractive attribute to economic development. Matthew Dornak and Drew Feagin with Stream Realty Partners will be marketing the project to prospective tenants for Wynne/Jackson.