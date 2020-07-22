SCURRY, Texas — Enel Green Power has begun construction on a hybrid solar farm and utility-scale battery storage project in the Scurry area.
The Lily solar + storage project comprises a 146 MWac photovoltaic (PV) facility paired with a 50 MWac battery is the company's first utility-scale solar + storage project in North America, the company confirmed to inForney.com. The project, located at Farm-to-Market (FM) 1390 and County Road (CR) 4096, is expected to be operational by summer 2021.
At the height of construction, the project is expected to drive 225 jobs to the area and, over its lifetime, is expected to generate over $25 million in local tax revenue.
Enel Green Power says they will follow their "Sustainable Construction Site model," which is a collection of best practices aimed at minimizing the impact of plant construction on the environment. Additionally, the company says it will explore a multi-purpose land use model focused on innovative, mutually-beneficial agricultural practices such as, among other things, testing growing crops under the bifacial solar panels and will cultivate groundcover plants that support pollinators to the benefit of nearby farmland.
“The Lily solar + storage project is an innovative plant that will deliver sustainable energy to the fast-growing North Texas region,” stated Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. “By using state-of-the-art bifacial solar panels and battery storage technology, Lily will leverage the area’s significant solar resource to deliver power to the grid when it is needed most. We are excited to build on Texas’ strong energy legacy to create new economic growth in Kaufman County.”
"Lily’s 421,400 PV bifacial panels are expected to generate over 367 GWh each year, which will be delivered to the grid and will charge the co-located battery, equivalent to avoiding the annual emission of over 242,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere," read a statement from the company. "The battery storage system is capable of storing up to 75 MWh at a time to be dispatched when solar power generation is low, while also providing the grid access to a clean supply of electricity during periods of high demand."
In West Texas, Enel Green Power currently operates the 63 MW Snyder wind farm, the 500 MW High Lonesome wind farm, and the 252 MW first phase of the Roadrunner solar project. In the United States and Canada, the company's construction projects include the 245 MW second phase of the Roadrunner solar project in Texas, the 236.5 MW White Cloud wind project in Missouri, the 299 MW Aurora wind project in North Dakota and a 199 MW expansion of the Cimarron Bend wind farm in Kansas.
The company plans to install approximately 1 GW of battery storage capacity across its new and existing wind and solar projects in the United States over the next two years.
The Lily solar project in Kaufman County was initiated and developed by Red River Renewable Energy, LLC, a joint venture among affiliates of Sun Chase Power and MAP® Energy, LLC.
More from Enel Green Power:
Enel Green Power, and the Enel Group as a whole, is closely following the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and is responding, as main priority, to protect the health of its workers employees and the community where it operates. In North America, the company has enacted strict travel guidelines, stepped up office and project site sanitation and implemented ways for colleagues to conduct their work remotely and follow safe working practices if and when on-site. At the Lily construction site, crews are implementing safe working practices and operations have been structured to maintain social distancing as well as other best practices. Furthermore, as part of its $1.3 million commitment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic across the US and Canada, the company dedicated $175,000 to support community hospitals, schools and emergency responders in Texas.
Enel Green Power in North America is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants with a presence in 18 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 71 plants with a managed capacity of around 6 GW powered by hydro, wind, geothermal and solar energy.
Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of over 46 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.