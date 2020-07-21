FORNEY, Texas — Forney Economic Development Corporation (EDC)Specialist Stewart McGregor has been named the City of Grand Prairie's Economic Development Department's new business manager.
After five years with the City of Forney, McGregor reported to Grand Prairie yesterday, July 20, 2020, and began his role as the Business Manager of Retail, Hospitality and Office Retention, Expansion and Attraction — a new position for the city's EDC aimed at attracting retailers, hoteliers, and corporate office tenants.
The departure comes just weeks after Forney EDC's Executive Director Warren Ketteman accepted a position as the director of the Waxahachie Economic Development Commission. His last day with the City of Forney was June 5, 2020.
In hiring McGregor, the City of Grand Prairie noted his role in facilitating the attraction of the 1.2 million-square-foot Goodyear Tire Distribution Center and Amazon to Forney, among other things, including, marketing an 800-acre business park, managing historic downtown revitalization, attraction of a number of new retail and service business, small business grants, events, and government relations.
“We welcome Stewart’s energy and enthusiasm to our team,” stated Grand Prairie Economic Development Director Marty Wieder. “Grand Prairie retail, hotel and office space is rapidly growing. City Council has embraced a vision for corporate office and headquarters spaces on SH161 and IH-30, and Stewart will work with me in attacking that goal.”
“I am excited to join the economic development team at the City of Grand Prairie,” stated McGregor. “The city has a lot of momentum taking place and I am thankful to be a part of its renaissance of growth. I look forward to serving the business community while helping facilitate new commercial development.”
After the departure of Ketteman, City of Forney City Manager Anthony Carson assumed the role as interim executive director of the Forney Economic Development Corporation.
More on McGregor, from the City of Grand Prairie:
Prior to Forney, McGregor was a legislative aide to State Representative Matt Rinaldi of House District 115 in Dallas County in 2015; and district office intern to Congressman Randy Neugebauer (TX-19) in the Abilene District Office in 2013.
McGregor holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science from Abilene Christian University, and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute and Leadership Kaufman County. He currently serves on the Texas Economic Development Council PAC and legislative committees. He was co-chair of the government affairs committee of the Kaufman County Leadership Council, and a Chief Justice Jack Pope Fellow at Abilene Christian University. He is eligible to sit for testing to become a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) through the International Economic Development Council.