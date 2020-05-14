FORNEY, Texas — Forney Economic Development Corporation Director Warren Ketteman has accepted a new position in the City of Waxahachie, he announced at the end of the board's regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday night.
Ketteman, who has been with the City of Forney since February 2015, is expected to begin as the new Waxahachie Economic Development Commission director on Monday, June 8, 2020 — his last day with the City of Forney being the previous Friday, June 5, 2020.
Ketteman replaces long-time Waxahachie Economic Development Commission Director Doug Barnes after his retirement earlier this year. He had served 18 years at the post.
"Its been a great run," Ketteman said. "Its bittersweet, it always is, but its a great opportunity for me, and for my family, and for my future. So, it was very difficult for me to say no."
"I know you'll do great things, you're good people, you care about this community, you're invested in it, you're good business leaders, and I know you'll continue doing what you do and do it well," Ketteman told the board.
"It's been an honor to work with Warren, he's been a great mentor, along with all of you on the board," Economic Development Coordinator Stewart McGregor said of the news. "It's a little bitter sweet to see him move on but I know this is a great opportunity for him."
"I just want to thank him for his service to the EDC, he's done a lot of great things, and, together as a team, we've accomplished a lot of great things here in Forney," McGregor said.
A recommendation was made to appoint McGregor as the acting or interim director until the position was filled but, the item had not been placed on the agenda for board discussion or action.
The board will likely go through a selection process, in accordance with the city's code of ordinances, which calls the creation of a selection committee to include Forney City Manager Tony Carson, other City of Forney staff representatives, possibly other elected officials, as well as at least three EDC board members.