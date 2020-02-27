FORNEY, Texas — Golden Chick opened their doors in Forney on Monday to much fanfare.
The 2,274-square foot restaurant opened on Monday at their 865 Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, Suite 100, location.
“It is our great pleasure to announce the opening of new Golden Chick in Forney, Texas,” Golden Chick President Jim Stevens told inForney.com “This is the eleventh Golden Chick venture for franchisee Joseph Omobogie."
"We are very proud of his hard work and are excited to welcome a new store to the area," he said.
Golden Chick joins a growing list of options for Forney chicken enthusiasts — the newly-remodeled Chic-fil-A at 900 East U.S. Highway 80, Raising Canes at 100 N FM 548, Chicken Express at 770 Pinson Road, Cowboy Chicken at 780 East U.S. Highway 80, Bush's Chicken at 590 South FM 548, and Julio's at 120 East U.S. Highway 80. Additionally, chicken wings can be found at Wingstop at 1012 East U.S. Highway 80 and for traditional chicken baskets see Whataburger at 962 East U.S. Highway 80 or Dairy Queen at 105 West U.S. Highway 80.
A golden Chick representative says the company is always seeking friendly staff members.