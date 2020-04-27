KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the reopening of certain businesses with a limited occupancy, beginning May 1, 2020.
Phase 1 of the reopening plan will include, among others, and while under 25% of their listed occupancy: in-store retail services; dine-in restaurant services for restaurants that have less than 51 percent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages; movie theaters; shopping malls excluding food-court dining area, play areas, and interactive displays; museums and libraries excluding any interactive displays or play areas; golf courses; services provided by an individual working alone in an office; and counties with fewer than five confirmed COVID-19 cases.
All retail-to-go services providing pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to customer's doorsteps can continue.
Absent a large increase in COVID-19 cases, Abbott says Phase 2 of his reopening plan may begin in mid May and will include an increased occupancy rate at certain businesses.
Businesses that remain closed under Phase 1 include bars, gyms, cosmetology salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, piercing studios, public swimming pools, interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys and arcades, and massage parlors.
Abbott says some of these businesses may be include in the mid-May expansion of reopened businesses.
The order continues restrictions on visitation of nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and other long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance through guidance from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Local and state health officials continue to urge residents to practice good hygiene and safe social-distancing guidelines.
Abbott executive order GA-1... by MyTexasDaily.com on Scribd