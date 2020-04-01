HEATH, Texas — The Heath City Council, during a virtual meeting earlier today, approved a $500,000 Heath Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Heath Municipal Benefits Corporation (HMBC) local business stimulus program to bridge the gap in federal relief funds for Heath businesses experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was recently developed and unanimously approved by the Heath EDC and HMBC and will tap up to $500,000 of the HMBC fund to provide monetary relief to businesses within the city that are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
“This is absolutely the right thing to do, and we applaud our talented EDC board members for their hard and fast work to bring relief to the businesses who have contributed to our community in so many ways from sales tax contributions to quality of life,” stated City of Heath Mayor Kelson Elam.
“Our program will provide qualified businesses needed funds that bridge the gap until other forms of state and federal financial assistance such as the CARE-Act are received,” stated HEDC/HMBC President David Lane. “By helping cover expenses today, our long-term goal is to ensure that these valuable businesses and their employees are ready and fully operational when allowed to return to business as usual.”
The City of Heath and Heath EDC/HMBC are finalizing the program application and criteria, according to Lane.
“We will move as quickly as possible to define the program, put it in motion, make decisions, and bring the required relief to our Heath businesses,” he said. “The entire Board has already been proactive in reaching out to our business community, discussing immediate needs as a basis for the program, and look forward to rewarding follow-up calls explaining that the program is now a reality.”
More information and the application will be made available at www.heathtx.com in the coming days.