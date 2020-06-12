KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has launched a "Safe Business" designation decal program to ease consumer concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Any business in Kaufman County agreeing to follow the prescribed safe practices will receive a “Safe Business” decal from Kaufman County to prominently display in the window of their business letting customers know that safe practices are in place," read a statement from Kaufman County on Thursday.
Among the requirements businesses must agree to follow are the implementation of six-feet distancing measures, increased frequency of cleaning practices, including sanitation of high-touch areas, agree to monitor employees for symptoms of COVID-19 and not allow any employee to work who exhibits those symptoms, and agree to provide all personal protective equipment to employees.
Businesses seeking more information or to apply for the Safe Business decal should visit the county's website at https://www.kaufmancounty.net/county-government/covid-19-information/safe-business-application/.