FORNEY, Texas — Kohl's has received approval of two Chapter 380 economic incentive agreements for a newly proposed Forney location.
The two Chapter 380 agreements were approved by the Forney City Council after an executive session during their April 6, 2021, meeting.
Kohl's is proposed within the Forney Market Retail area, which is located within the Victory at Forney development south of Kroger and north of U.S. Highway 80.
Previously, the Forney City Council granted a $2.25 million reimbursable grant for the Victory at Forney development, in August 2020. The Trailhouse Park Planned Development, just northwest of Victory at Forney and Kroger, received a similar grant. More on that story, here.
A request for additional details, construction timelines, and proposed opening dates has been made with Kohl's. Its unknown if the department brand intends to open its traditional 85K, 64K, 55K concepts or its rural, dense-urban 35K prototype. This story will be updated with any additional details.
Additionally, a request has been made for the Chapter 380 agreements.