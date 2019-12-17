FORNEY, Texas — Model homes in Forney's Overland Grove opened earlier this month — paving the way for lot and new home sales in the 1,000-home, $300-million residential development.
Developers also announced the completion or near-completion of several of the master-planned community's amenities, including a baseball backstop, a fishing pier at a catch-and-release pond, and the expected January 2020 completion of the amenities center.
Additional amenities planned for the community include a resort-style pool, a dog park, a self-pick orchard and community gardens, a disc golf course, miles of trails, and outdoor play and fitness structures.
Two builders, Lennar Homes, formerly CalAtlantic Homes, and Taylor Morrison, are currently offering various floor plans starting at the $280,000 — in the price range originally announced for the development between $275,000 and $400,000.
Construction of the initial phases commenced in February 2018.
In July 2019, the Forney Independent School District accepted a donation of 12 acres for a future school site at the southern corner of the development along Farm-to-Market (FM) 548.