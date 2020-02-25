TERRELL, Texas — A new Olive Garden restaurant in Terrell will open its doors on Monday, March 30, 2020, a company representative tole inForney.com earlier today.
The restaurant, located at 204 SPUR 557, will open its door at 11 a.m.
"The new restaurant will feature an updated design with new artwork, fabrics and materials, lighting, seating, countertops, flooring and will accommodate more than 250 guests," read a statement from the company.
In addition to Olive Garden, Chili's and Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods recently opened at the Crossroads at Terrell.
The Terrell Olive Garden will be led by Becky Wagner as General Manager.
The Crossroads at Terrell, in July 2019, announced several new additions, opening and newly inked deals, to their 275,000-square-foot retail development along Interstate 20, FM 148, and Spur 557 — among them; Ross, Hobby Lobby, Five Below, Burke’s Outlet, Marshall’s, Rack Room Shoes, Ulta, Petco, Academy Sports, Raising Cane's, Mint Dentistry, Menchie’s Yogurt, T-Mobile, Chiangmai Thai, Sport Clips, and America’s Best Vision.
