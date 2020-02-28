TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $2.6 million in state funding for the Terrell Municipal Airport during their February meeting.
The funding is among approximately $60 million slated by the Texas Department of Transportation to fund planning, construction, and maintaining community airports — of which, 275 community airports throughout the state are eligible to receive.
The funds approved for the Terrell Municipal Airport will be used for pavement improvements, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A progject construction bid is expected to be executed this spring.
Project costs will be funded through the City of Terrell and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system, accoridng to TxDOT.
In Texas, arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business, and commuter use, according to TxDOT.