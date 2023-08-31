FORNEY, Texas — Earlier this month, the Forney City Council approved a new 4-day workweek schedule for the City’s operating hours.
According to a release from the City, beginning October 2nd, City Hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday and will be closed on Fridays.
This change applies to all offices located in City Hall, including the Municipal Court, Police and Fire Administration, Utility Billing, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works.
The four-day workweek is a trend that several Texas cities have adopted. Most recently, Farmers Branch adopted the four-day plan in early August. Keller and Rowlett adopted their four-day weeks in 2022.
Mayor Jason Roberson said in a release that this change will save on utilities and fuel while positively impacting the workplace culture.
"Our city council is dedicated to fostering a positive workplace culture for city employees. We view the transition to a four-day workweek as a creative method to enhance convenience and accessibility for our residents. This shift also presents a budget-neutral strategy to maintain competitiveness, enhance recruitment, and bolster retention," remarked Mayor Jason Roberson.
"In addition, there are extra advantages like potential savings in utility and fuel expenses."
With the change excluding Friday from the workweek, inForney.com contacted the city to ask about the impact on residents who must conduct business on Fridays as their schedules permit.
“We highly recommend our residents to use our online payment services, and to make the most of our extended hours of operation for their convenience,” said Zach Smith, Director of Communications and Marketing for the city.
Since the pandemic, online services have become an increasingly accessible and effective way to handle city business. Residents can also download the MyForney App.
Police, Fire, and Public Works emergency services will continue to operate 24 hours a day.
This change is effective October 2, 2023.