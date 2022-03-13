FORNEY, Texas — A juvenile was shot and is expected to be airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital as police respond and lock down a residential area north of Forney.
At approximately 4:55 p.m., on March 13, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 4500 block of Elderberry Street in the Windmill Farms neighborhood northeast of Forney.
One juvenile has been reportedly shot and being transported to Baylor, Scott & White in Forney to be airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital. As of 5:23 p.m., a CareFlite helicopter was awaiting transport at the hospital.
Police have begun securing at least two possible scenes in the area of Elderberry Street, Reeder Road, and Windmill Farms Boulevard as they continue to investigate.
The Forney Fire Department and CareFlite also initially responded to the scene on reports of an injury. The Precinct 2 Constable's Office also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.