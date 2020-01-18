FORNEY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's assistance locating a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly hit a child on Saturday evening.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, on Travis Ranch Boulevard near Farm-to-Market (FM) 740 in the Travis Ranch community of northwestern Kaufman County, just north of Forney, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a black, four door passenger vehicle, driven by an unidentified white female, struck a ten-year-old child who was riding a bicycle," stated the department. "The driver of the passenger vehicle failed to render aid."
The child was transported to Sunnyvale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the hit and run crash or in the area at the time is encouraged to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s office at 469-376-4598