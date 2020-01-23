KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Kaufman County grand jury has indicted a Forney man on a driving while intoxicated charge who was previously convicted of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.
During their latest session, on Friday, January 17, 2020, the Kaufman County grand jury indicted 40-year-old Gregory Scott Seedorf on one count of DWI with previous intoxication manslaughter conviction.
According to the indictment, Seedorf allegedly operated a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated.
According to Kaufman County records obtained by inForney.com, Seedorf was previously convicted of intoxication manslaughter on November 19, 2002, for an offense committed on March 16, 2002. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Corrections (TDC) and ordered to pay $6,193.85 in restitution.
Seedorf was also convicted on two counts of intoxication assault in the same March 2002 incident. In these cases, Seedorf was also sentenced to 10 years each and ordered to pay restitution of $21,311.55 and $20,512.50, according to records.
After serving nearly four and a half years in TDC, and approximately one year of time-served in the county jail, Seedorf was paroled in June 2006, according to TDC records. He remained on parole until March 2012.
Seedorf's previous criminal history in Kaufman County includes charges for possession of marijuana and burglary of a building.