CANTON, Texas — A traffic stop on Interstate 20 in the Canton area on Tuesday netted one arrest and the seizure of a kilogram of methamphetamine and a large sum of cash, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, the narcotics were to be distributed in Van Zandt County and additional arrests are anticipated in an on-going investigation brought on by the traffic stop.
A Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Divison deputy executed the traffic stop on Tuesday and deployed K-9 Rico who positively alerted to the presence of narcotics. A probably cause search of the vehicle and its contents revealed the methamphetamine and cash.
One person, who police did not identify citing the on-going investigation, was arrested on various narcotics-related charges.
"This traffic stop is another example of the proactive enforcement initiative of Sgt. Bridger and K-9 Rico, I am very proud of their accomplishments," stated Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett.
"I have no doubt these narcotics were being delivered in Van Zandt County, and not simply passing through the County," he stated. "We will continue our investigation and make arrests accordingly. If you break the law in Van Zandt County and the offense warrants arrest, you will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”
The Canton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted.