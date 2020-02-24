ELMO, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is continuing to seek leads in a robbery at an Elmo gas station earlier this month, a sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed today.
The robbery occurred around noon on February 14, 2020, at the Valero gas station on U.S. Highway 80 in Elmo.
Investigators say the unidentified man entered the gas station, took a large amount of cash, and fled the store driving a dark gray Nissan Sentra with chrome door handles and bearing an out of state license plate, possibly Louisiana. The year model of the Sentra is unknown but could possibly be from 2016 to 2019.
The man is described as a black male, slender build, between the ages of 50s and 60s, and was seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, and fedora-style hat the day of the robbery. He was seen wearing a suit in the gas station on a separate date, images of which investigators released.
At the time of the robbery, the clerk sustained minor injuries when he tried to grab the suspect's vehicle as if drove westbound on U.S. Highway 80.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (469) 376-4500 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.com.