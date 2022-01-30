FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area confrontation turned shooting which occurred Saturday morning.
At approximately 6:25 a.m., on January 29, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of San Marcos in the Travis Ranch community.
There, deputies discovered a male victim shot in the shoulder. The man was transported to a local hospital, treated, and later released.
"During the shooting investigation, the deputies were told the shooting occurred during an argument between neighbors," Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker told inForney.com.
The alleged suspect was not at the location during the shooting investigation. Police have not named the suspect but say an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to Whitaker.