KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight.
Police are asking resident to check their person home surveillance video footage for any possible information that may to aid in their investigation.
According to the department, the vehicle burglaries occurred on the city's southside.
"The Kaufman Police Department's Detectives are following up on some leads that were discovered and some that we have received," stated the department.
Anyone with information or available surveillance video is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 932-3094.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest in the case that are submitted to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.