FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area shooting that left a man and woman injured Sunday night.
At approximately 624 p.m., on Sunday July 24, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting in the 9000 block of Lone Cypress Drive in the Windmill Farms neighborhood west of Forney.
"Upon arrival deputies contacted an adult female victim and an adult male victim laying on the ground outside of a vehicle," Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson James Whitaker tells inForney.com.
Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to a Dallas-area hospital in what police described as stable condition.
"After further investigation deputies were told of two unknown suspects involved in this incident," stated Whitaker. "Deputies found this to be an isolated incident and this incident is an ongoing investigation."
No further information was available as of press Monday morning.