FORNEY, Texas — [DEVELOPING] — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal northwestern Kaufman County shooting and standoff Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred around noon, on Monday, May 1, 2023, with multiple Kaufman County-area law enforcement agencies responding to a reported shooting in the 9800 block of Neal Road. Nearby residents reporting hearing numerous gunshots prior to law enforcement arrival.
There, responding law enforcement officers observed a bullet-riddled vehicle on Neal Road and made contact via phone with an individual allegedly involved in the incident.
Negotiators with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and established a command center — ultimately negotiating with a man in a vehicle near the shooting location to surrender to police at approximately 2:45 p.m.
During those negotiations, police say the man told authorities he had discarded a rifle and handgun outside of his vehicle. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, which responded to assist, confirmed those details from aerial observation. Throughout negotiations, police advised the man had communicated a willingness to surrender.
The Precinct 2 Constable's Office, a Kaufman County SWAT Team and MRAP, and a Forney Police Department SWAT Team also assisted in the incident.
Police have not yet released details on what led to the shooting. A request for additional information has been made by inForney.com.
Unrelated, police have responded to a second shooting in the north Forney area where at least one person has reportedly been injured. MORE ON THAT STORY, HERE: https://www.inforney.com/crime/one-injured-in-forney-area-shooting-incident/article_c8a97ea2-e853-11ed-bebd-cfc4bff81411.html