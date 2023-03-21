MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, in 2021 which resulted in the death of a DEA agents and injuries to another agent and task force officer.
According to federal prosecutors, 24-year-old Devonte Okeith Mathis, aka "Rooster," of Mesquite, Texas, and his co-conspirator, Darrion Taylor, were aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, when Taylor shot and killed Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Michael Garbo. Two others were injured in the shooting — a second DEA Special Agent and a DEA Task Force Officer, who was a member of the Tucson Police Department. Taylor was killed at the scene.
Mathis admitted, in pleading guilty in federal court last week, that he knew that his co-conspirator possessed two handguns, it was reasonably foreseeable that his co-conspirator would possess the firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking conspiracy, and he would carry and use the two handguns during and in relation to their drug trafficking conspiracy.
Mathis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 24, 2023, before United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez. If convicted, Mathis faces up to five years on each count, a fine up to $250,000, or both, to run consecutive to all other counts.
“Yesterday was an important step in securing justice on behalf of a federal law enforcement agent,” United States Attorney Gary Restaino stated at the time of Mathis' pleading. “We await the sentencing in this matter. In the meantime, we celebrate Michael Garbo’s life of service, we mourn with his family and his colleagues at the Drug Enforcement Administration, and we remember his end of watch on October 4, 2021.”
In Kaufman County, Mathis was charged and convicted on misdemeanor marijuana charges out of the Forney Police Department in 2017.
In 2018, the Mesquite Police Department arrested and charged Mathis with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1. In 2019, Mathis was arrested and charged by the Dallas Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, for which he received deferred adjudication. According to court records, Mathis had absconded in the Mesquite case "to avoid prosecution and/or punishment" and was wanted at the time of the Tucson shooting.
Mathis was also charged with evading arrest or detention in Mesquite in 2018. That case was dismissed in January 2021. A 2019 charge out of the Mesquite Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was pled to six years probation.
Mathis was also charged in 2019 in Rockwall County for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Those cases show pending with bond forfeitures, according to Rockwall County records.