MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating the discovery of a deceased person off Interstate 20 Tuesday morning.
Mesquite police confirm responding to and investigating a deceased person call but, citing an early and ongoing investigation, were unable to provide further details.
Investigators are staged on the south frontage road of Interstate 20, just west of High Country Lane, near the Mustang Creek overpass, and one mile prior to the Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 exit.
Currently, the south frontage road of Interstate 20 is closed at High Country Lane.
This is a developing story and will be updated once additional information is made available.