FORNEY, Texas —UPDATE — 17-year-old Sedrick Hall has been identified as the North Forney High School student arrested on Monday after discharging a firearm on campus.
Hall, according to county records, has been charged with deadly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place. His bonds were set at $2,500, $2,500, and $20,000, respectively. Hall was released overnight after posting bond.
UPDATE — In an update from police on Monday afternoon, police confirm one student has been arrested and a second student initially detained has been released.
The student who was arrested, according to a joint statement, between the Forney Independent School District and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, brought the gun to school on Monday morning and, while handling the firearm, it discharged.
"Although it was determined there was no malicious intent, we treat every incident as if it were a threat and take every precautionary measure to ensure student and staff safety," read the statement. "Forney ISD assures parents these actions will not be tolerated, and we will pursue disciplinary measures to the fullest extent."
ORIGINAL — Two North Forney High School students are in custody after police say a firearm was allegedly fired.
As of 12:15 p.m., North Forney High School remains on a precautionary lockdown, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office which provides law enforcement at the campus.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jolie Stewart tells inForney.com there are no injuries and that they are still in the early stages of the investigation.
The district, in a text messages to parents, stated the campus was on a precautionary lockdown and parents were asked not to call the school but check their email for additional information, which is attached below.
According to the district, the firearm has been recovered.
The two students who have been taken into custody have not been identified and their age is unknown.
This is a developing story.
Joint Statement from Forney ISD & Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department
“We know today has been difficult for students and staff at North Forney High School, but we are grateful that everyone is safe,” Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said. “Thanks to our North Forney staff and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), our safety protocols were followed and everything ran smoothly and orderly, and everyone is going home safe today.”
A North Forney student was found in possession of a firearm that was accidentally discharged while handling the weapon. KCSO confirmed there was no threat made, intent to fire the weapon or harm to students or staff.
The weapon was confiscated by authorities, and one student was arrested. Another student was detained, but it was later determined the student was not involved. There were no injuries.
“North Forney staff and our deputies worked together seamlessly under a very intense and stressful situation,” Sheriff Bryan Beavers said. “No one wants to be in this situation, but we take comfort that our training worked as planned. We wanted to investigate, interview, and alleviate all possible threats before releasing students. At the conclusion of the investigation, we will issue a release with the charges that have been filed upon the student.”
In an overabundance of caution, North Forney High School was placed on precautionary “lockdown,” at 11:30 a.m., and due to the close proximity of the campus, Smith Intermediate was on a precautionary “lockout.”
At 1:10 p.m. the “lockout” at Smith was lifted, and NFHS was moved to a “hold” while KCSO conducted interviews and continued their investigation.
As a part of the district’s safety protocol and reunification process, the “hold” for North Forney High School will remain in place until the end of the school day, and students are receiving lunch. Students are currently being released to parents or guardians with a photo ID through the front office. Afternoon transportation will run as normal. All after school activities will continue as planned.
We are grateful for the partnership between Forney ISD and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department that lead to quick action and a swift resolution without any injuries.
Although it was determined there was no malicious intent, we treat every incident as if it were a threat and take every precautionary measure to ensure student and staff safety. Forney ISD assures parents these actions will not be tolerated, and we will pursue disciplinary measures to the fullest extent.
Initial email from Forney ISD to parents:
First, we want to reassure you all students are safe, and the campus is secure. We are still trying to determine exactly what happened, but we do know a North Forney student brought a gun to campus this morning, and the weapon was confiscated by authorities. The student is in custody.
North Forney High School is now under a precautionary lockdown. Staff have secured the areas for which they are responsible. Staff and students will stay inside until further notice. Traffic in and out of the area is restricted, and you are asked to avoid this area. Please do not call the school.
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and we will continue to cooperate with local authorities. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. The safety of those involved remains our top priority.