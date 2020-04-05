MABANK, Texas — UPDATE [Apr. 6, 12:38 a.m.] — A man who allegedly shot a Kemp police officer is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Mabank, authorities told inForney.com just before 12:30 a.m.
The man, who was not identified by police, was transported to UT Health East Texas Cedar Creek Lake in Gun Barrel City for unknown injuries.
This continues to be a developing story.
ORIGINAL [Apr. 5, 5:12 p.m.] — Multiple law enforcement agencies are in a standoff with a armed individual who allegedly shot a Kemp police officer during a domestic disturbance call in Mabank.
According to a press release from the Kemp Police Department, Kemp police officers were assisting the Mabank Police Department with a domestic disturbance call. When police officers made entry into the residence, they heard noises in the attic, and the suspect opened fire through the ceiling — striking a Kemp Police Department sergeant.
The officer, who was only identified as a sergeant with the department, was transported to UT Health East Texas in Gun Barrel City for surgery and is in stable condition, City of Kemp Mayor Laura Peace told inForney.com.
Police have cordoned off an area around the Cottage Row apartments in Mabank, Texas, at Dink Street and Cottage Row, where the suspect is reportedly barricaded inside an attic and possibly armed with a handgun.
A Henderson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team has arrived on scene along with law enforcement personnel from the surrounding agencies, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, including the deployment of their drone, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and a DPS helicopter.
Police confirmed to inForney.com that reports of a hostage situation at the scene are false.
This is a developing story.