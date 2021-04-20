SCURRY, Texas — 50-year-old Ross Anthony Scott, of Scurry, Texas, has been found guilty of murder in the 2018 slaying of Henry Snider Jr.
A Kaufman County jury came to the verdict following testimony in the trial which began yesterday.
On February 18, 2018, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigators were dispatched to a residence on County road 4094, near Scurry, to investigate a homicide. There, police discovered the body of Snider and arrested the homeowner, who was identified as Scott.
At the time, a source familiar with the investigation told inForney.com Snider was reported to have been homeless, staying with Scott, and that it appeared Snider had been struck repeatedly with a paddle. Testimony in court echoed the early investigative findings.
During the trial, a medical examiner said Snider had suffered a number of blunt force trauma-related injuries including a skull fracture, broken vertebrae, and numerous lacerations to the face.
The state argued Snider was a homeless man who was staying at Scott's residence for the evening when an argument between the two turned deadly — with Scott admitting to his then-girlfriend that he had killed Snider when she found him at his residence on the night of the murder covered in blood.
In Kaufman County, Scott has had previous charges and convictions for assault, family violence, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief. Scott also has an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case pending in Kaufman County 422nd District Court.
Sentencing in his murder trial is scheduled for Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021. This story will be updated following tomorrow's sentencing hearing.