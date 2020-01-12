FORNEY, Texas — A suspicious activity call in Forney early Sunday morning landed a Dallas man in jail on charges for vehicle burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to identify.
Police say additional arrests and charges are possible in the case which may be linked to a rash of other area vehicle burglaries.
Around 3:34 a.m., the Forney Police Department received a call about suspicious activity in the Fox Hollow neighborhood — reporting three individuals, one with a bandana who ducked behind a vehicle and ran from the scene.
Multiple officers with the Forney Police Department and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, which included a drone unit, responded to the Fox Hollow neighborhood to search for the suspects and establish a perimeter. A handheld FLIR systems device was also utilized during the search.
Forney police officers later located an individual in the area and detained him and, upon further investigation, determined he was in possession of illegal narcotics and stolen property. Kaufman County deputies located the suspects' vehicle which matches the description of a vehicle used in other area vehicle burglaries.
Despite initially providing false identification, police identified the detained individual as 21-year-old Tamondre Brown of Dallas, Texas. Brown was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, failure to identify, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Police continued to search for two other individuals spotted by the drone unit in a heavily-wooded area for several hours following the initial call. Those two individuals evaded capture.
During the investigation, police observed and also received multiple vehicle burglary reports. At least one vehicle was towed from the scene and inventoried by police.
"The Forney Police Department is grateful for the partnership we have with our citizenry who report suspicious activity to us," read a statement from the Forney Police Department. "We are also grateful for our partnership with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office who assisted with this investigation and apprehension."
The investigation remains ongoing jointly with the Forney Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Precinct 2 Constables Office.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 564-7607. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly eligible for a reward by providing tips through the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or www.KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.org.