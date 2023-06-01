TALTY, Texas — An overnight pool party in Talty turned deadly shooting, according to law enforcement.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., on June 1, 2023, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Ruidoso Drive in the Winner's Circle gated community in Talty, Texas.
There, deputies found an adult male had been shot and was pronounced deceased at the location. Another adult male had been injured during the incident.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting, says two unknown male suspects fled the location prior to deputies' arrival on scene.
"Investigators are conducting interviews with witnesses that were at the location during the shooting," read a statement from the sheriff's office.
A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells inForney.com the overnight pool party had been advertised online — with party goers arriving from several different surrounding cities. A water gun fight broke out at the party and some party goers noticed their belongings were being stolen, among other things, which may have ultimately led to the shooting incident, though police have not officially confirmed.
The deceased was identified as a 19-year-old Quinlan man. His name had not been released, as of press.