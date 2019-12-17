TERRELL, Texas — A traffic stop on Saturday night led to one arrest and the issuance of a search warrant at a Forney apartment where police say they discovered indicators of methamphetamine production.
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, at approximately 8:34 p.m., the Terrell police department arrested 29-year-old Zachary Joel Bond of Forney, Texas, at a the QT gas station on State Highway 34.
During an inventory of Bond's vehicle, police discovered a sawed-off shotgun, 86 grams of methamphetamine, 120 grams of liquid morphine, 17 grams of Methinyl, and blotting paper believed to contain five units of LSD. A few hundred dollars was also located in the vehicle but, not seized and returned to Bond.
At approximately 11:48 p.m., that same night, members of the Terrell-Forney SWAT team executed a search warrant at Bond's residence in the Gateway Oaks Apartments located at 1105 North Gateway Boulevard in Forney. There, police located a small amount of marijuana, several grams of suspected methamphetamine, and methamphetamine precursors, or substances used to make illicit narcotics.
"There were precursors (9 boxes of sudafed, lye, acetone) near or lying on the kitchen counter which appeared to be his work station," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department. "Indicators of methamphetamine production inside the apartment were found as well."
Bond was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, greater than of equal to four grams and less than 200 grams; prohibited weapon; possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1A under 20AU; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 under 28 grams. He is currently being held at the Kaufman County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.