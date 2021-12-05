KAUFMAN, Texas — Two people were injured in an overnight shooting in Kaufman, according to the Kaufman Police Department.
On Sunday, December 5, 2021, at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Kaufman Police Department was dispatched to a reported shooting in the 700 block of East First North Street.
Upon arrival, Kaufman police officers observed a large group of people and located two male gunshot victims.
Both victims were transported to Dallas-area hospitals, treated, and released earlier today.
"The other subject involved in this shooting and has been identified and interviewed," read a statement from the Kaufman Police Department. "The investigation into the facts of the shooting continues to be investigated at this time."
"The Kaufman Police is working alongside the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office," stated the department. "Any criminal charges are pending until the investigation is completed."
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Kaufman Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Detective Sergeant T. Black at (972) 932-3094.