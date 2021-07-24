FORNEY, Texas — Two people surrendered Saturday morning in connection with an ongoing Kaufman County homicide investigation in Travis Ranch.
17-year-old Antonio Dewayne Bowens and 20-year-old Markuevis Bowens turned themselves into the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office this morning and were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Jeremy Carter, of Mesquite.
On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting on San Antonio Drive in the Travis Ranch community in far northwest Kaufman County. There, they discovered the body of a deceased male, later identified by authorities as Carter.
In the days following, the sheriff's office released several videos and images of three persons of interest in the case.
Both Antonio and Markuevis Bowens have been charged with murder and are awaiting arraignment, which is expected tomorrow.
No other arrests have been reported.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Howard at (469) 820-4198. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522 or www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.