FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying an alleged porch pirate in northwest Kaufman County.
According to the sheriff's office, porch pirates have been active in the Travis Ranch and Clements Ranch communities.
The latest incident was captured on a residence's front door surveillance camera on December 30, 2019, in the 1000 block of Kimbro Drive. An individual captured in the video is seen taking the residence's packages from their front porch.
Anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Griffin at (972) 932-9762. Additionally, tipsters can contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.