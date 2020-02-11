FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — Forney High School and North Forney High School art students recently competed in the Region 10E Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) competition and won several top honors.
The competition consisted of artwork from students from 32 other high schools in the Region 10 area.
Forney High School art students entered 152 pieces of art and 112 of those pieces won gold medals. Students receiving area medals and qualifying to attend the State VASE Competition were Chloe Apurado, Nicholas Theriot, Mandras Lopez, Claudia Putnam, Kayla Hubbard, Lauren Barbee and Eva Wortham.
North Forney entered 37 pieces of artwork and won 30 medals. Two North Forney art students, Jayla Davenport and Varissara Pimprapoat, advanced to the State VASE competition.
The State VASE competition will be held at San Marcos High School in San Marcos, Texas April 24-25.