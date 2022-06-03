FORNEY, Texas — The Forney ISD Board of Trustees approved the remaining projects tied to the 2019 bond referendum, and introduced the first projects allocated to the 2022 bonds at the FISD Board Meeting on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
The Board reviewed master plans and site plans in addition to a new prototype design for the next two middle school campuses.
“Our construction plans are moving at a rapid pace to accommodate current and anticipated growth in the coming years,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry. “The challenge is to build quality schools with functional design, at a reasonable price, as quickly as possible.”
Bond Project Approvals
The board approved the remaining 2019 bond projects including construction of Elementary #10 near North Forney High School, a transportation facility expansion, the remaining High School expansions to provide equitable core facilities at each campus, and the expansion at Rhea Intermediate that includes fine arts and a gym that serves as a storm shelter.
The initial 2022 bond projects were presented and approved on Thursday night. The first of many projects includes a new Warren Middle School campus to be built adjacent to the current site, which will transition to an Intermediate #4. Middle school #4, to be constructed next to Henderson Elementary, will serve students from Rhea Intermediate. Elementary school #11 will be built at a site to be determined. These projects are all scheduled to open to students in 2024. Land acquisitions for future projects were also approved.
FISD BOND Project Approvals 2019 bond projects include:
- Rhea Intermediate Expansion
- Construction of Elementary #10
- Transportation Facility Expansion
- Forney High School Phase II*
- North Forney High School Phase II*(*equitable high school plans)
2022 bond projects include:
- New Warren Middle School
- Middle School #4 next to Henderson Elementary (to serve Rhea Intermediate)
- Elementary #11
- Land acquisitions for future projects
New Middle School Design
Huckabee architects presented a prototype design for the new middle school campuses. “We are very intentional with our design and functionality of each grade level campus. Once we have a prototype, we can model our future campuses using the basic design while still allowing flexibility to individualize colors and materials for each school to be unique,” said FISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry. “This planning allows us to be efficient with our time, money and resources.”
Tentative Site Plans
The Warren tentative site plan was presented to show the existing campus along with the new middle school campus to be constructed on the property. The Henderson tentative site plan was presented to show the existing campus along with the new middle school campus. Special consideration is being given to increase the current stacking space over 3 times to help remove traffic from FM 740 and FM 1641.
Budgeted Maintenance Projects
In addition to new facilities and renovations, the district continues with annual maintenance projects scheduled for the summer months. These projects are included in the district’s operating budget. Summer Maintenance Projects include:
Claybon HVAC replacement
Henderson paint and flooring
Blackburn paint
Brown Middle School track replacement
Administration Annex paint and flooring
City Bank Stadium paint and signage