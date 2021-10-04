FORNEY, Texas — Citing a lack of resources to carry out a successful event, the City of Forney has canceled the 2021 Brews on Bois D'Arc event.
The event is expected to continue in 2022, according to the city.
"Despite Forney City Council approving the special event “Brews on Bois D’ Arc” to take place this year, the city and its event partners lack the resources to carry out a successful event in 2021," read a statement from the city earlier today. "This event is expected to return in October 2022."
Forney is still expected to have multiple events during the remainder of the year including concerts at the Spellman Amphitheater, Trail of Treats, a Christmas event, and the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.
Josh Turner is scheduled to play at the Mick Spellman Amphitheater on Saturday, October 9, 2021, Cheap Trick will be playing on October 16th, and the Oak Ridge Boys on November 6th.