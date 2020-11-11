FORNEY, Texas — Organizers with the Forney Art Council say this Saturday's Artisan and Farmers' Market is shaping up to be on of their largest events since they began in 2016 with approximately 23 vendors committed, rain or shine, for market in downtown Forney.
The 2nd Saturday's market to be held this Saturday, November 14, 2020, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., rain or shine, at the Old Murray Cotton Gin at 210 East Broad Street, according to Market Director Krista Harrington.
With a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday morning, Harrington says the market hours may extend until 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.
Pre-holiday shoppers can expect a wide variety of artisan and farmers offering local honey, baked goods, homemade woodcrafts, wreaths, jewelry, tumblers, soap and bath bombs, candles, collector items, furniture, holiday ornaments, tea towels, aprons, dog adoptions, and direct sales.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged for all vendors and attendees and hand sanitizer will be available on site.
For more information on 2nd Saturday's, visit the markets social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.