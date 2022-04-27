MABANK, Texas — The 5th Annual Kaufman County Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association BBQ Cook-off and fundraiser will be held on May 7, 2022, at the Mabank Pavilion.
This year's annual event will be held in conjunction with the Cedar Creek Lake Car Show and Crawfish Boil.
Entree into the BBQ Cook-off is $150 for all meats — chicken, pork spare ribs, and brisket. Jackpot Bean, nothing larger than a bean, and jackpot, cobbler only.
Entrants must cook all three meats to qualify for Grand Champion. Money will be paid to the Top 5 places. The BBQ Cook-off will follow Outlaw BBQ Association rules.
Raffles will be drawn for a fire pit, a barrel smoker, and a one-of-a-kind handcrafted knife with sheath.
RV spots are available with water and sewer hookups for $20 during the event only. Gates open at 8 a.m. RV reservations can be made with John Holcomb at (214) 709-2138 or jholcomb@cityofforney.org.
All proceeds benefit the Kaufman County Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association, a non-profit organization benefiting all Kaufman County-area fire departments with education, training, and assistance.
The Mabank Pavilion is located at 483 Easley Street in Mabank, Texas.