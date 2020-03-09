TERRELL, Texas — 50 Cent will host a Meet and Greet at Terrell's recently-opened Spec's Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods.
50 Cent is hosting the Meet and Greets to promote his Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson VSOP Cognac during his "Texas Takeover" where he visits Spec's locations across the state.
The Meet and Greet will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Spec's located at 535 American Way in Terrell, Texas.
If you miss the Terrell Meet and Greet, 50 Cent will be hosting a "For Life" viewing party in Plano, Texas, that same night, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cinemark West Plano. This event however, is invite- or ticket-only.