TERRELL, Texas — A Central Texas couple says their cat, Gray C., made a week-long, 228-mile trek home from a ranch in Terrell, Fox7Austin reported.
"We thought because they weren’t ‘pet’ cats, they wanted to live outside, we thought, well, maybe they'd rather live in the barn," Gray C.'s owner, Eugene Braun told the station.
The couple brought Gray C. and another cat, Sissy, to live at a ranch in Terrell, Texas.`
About a week later, however, the Brauns discovered Gray C. in their living room with a broken leg. As of yesterday, Vikki Braun says Gray C. has begun putting weight back on her leg.
