COMBINE, Texas — A Combine resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize, the Texas Lottery announced this morning.
The resident, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game Multiplier Spectacular.
The winning ticket was purchased at Combine Express located at 103 Farm-to-Market (FM) 3039 in Combine.
"This was the first of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game," stated the Texas Lottery. "Multiplier Spectacular offers more than $100 million in total prizes, including over 1 million prizes between $50 and $1,000."
"Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.48, including break- even prizes," according to the Texas Lottery.