FORNEY, Texas — The Downtown Forney Artisan and Farmers' Market has two more market events scheduled for this year — one being this Saturday, October 9, 2021, and the second scheduled for November 13th.
So, with over 40 vendors signed up for this weekend's event, and with the holiday season quickly approaching, you won't want to miss this unique shopping experience in the heart of downtown Forney.
Among the vendors are artisan crafts, gifts, baked goods, homemade and custom items, and food vendors.
Market hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is located on the grounds of the Old Murray Cotton Gin, 210 East Broad Street.
And, while you are visiting historic downtown, you'll want to take a stroll down Main Street and Bois D'Arc for some world-famous crumb cake at Crumbzz, Mama's Daughters' Diner's pie, some sweet treats at Latham Bakery, a unique pizza experience at Eno's Pizza Tavern, and take a stroll through the Spellman Museum of Forney History.
For more information on the Forney Arts Council, visit their website at https://www.theforneyartscouncil.org/ and, for more information on the Forney Downtown Business Association, visit their website at https://downtown-forney.com/.