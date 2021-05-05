FORNEY, Texas — The Downtown Forney Artisan and Farmers' Market is undergoing a schedule change in 2021 and will only hold two market events — one being this Saturday, May 8, 2021, and the second scheduled for November 13th.
So, with over 30 vendors signed up for this weekend's event, and with Mother's Day quickly approaching, you won't want to miss this unique shopping experience in the heart of downtown Forney.
"Don't let them miss out on the chance to pick up a great Mother's Day gift from our participating vendors!" states the Forney Arts Council, which hosts the event.
Among the vendors are artisan crafts, gifts, baked goods, homemade and custom items, and food vendors — including the noteworthy Stash's Smokehouse, operated by a Forney resident, which is serving up street tacos, loaded nachos, and BBQ sliders.
While the deadline has passed for food and cottage law vendors, artisan and non-artisan vendors can continue to apply until May 7th at https://downtownforneymarket.com/.
And, while you are visiting historic downtown, you'll want to take a stroll down Main Street and Bois D'Arc for some world-famous crumb cake at Crumbzz, Mama's Daughters' Diner's pie, some sweet treats at Latham Bakery, a unique pizza experience at Eno's Pizza Tavern, and take a stroll through the Spellman Museum of Forney History which is hosting a temporary exhibit featuring "Woman, Aviation, and World War II."
For more information on the Forney Arts Council, visit their website at https://www.theforneyartscouncil.org/ and, for more information on the Forney Downtown Business Association, visit their website at https://downtown-forney.com/.