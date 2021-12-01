FORNEY, Texas — An end-of-year, three-day music festival at Forney's Mick Spellman Amphitheater kicks off this Friday.
Tim Montana, with special guest Justin Adams, will kickstart the festival on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Renee Blair, with special guest Derek Austin, will perform on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. And, LVRBOY, with special guest Straun, will perform on Sunday, December 5th, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
Gates for each performance will open an hour before showtime. Tickets, which are on sale now, range in price from $15 to $35.
"To show our appreciation to the City of Forney, its residents, and businesses, we are offering free tickets to the concerts on December 3, 4 & 5th 2021," read a statement from JAC, the company managing the Spellman Amphitheater.
To request your free tickets, visit the SpellmanAmp.com website, here. The free tickets will be lawn seats so a lawn chair or blanket are recommended.
More from the Spellman Amphitheater:
Tim Montana with special guest Justin Adams
Whether he’s performing onstage with ZZ Top in front of a crowd of thousands, kicking it with his friend Dave Grohl at a Foo Fighters gig or racing ATVs with extreme-sports star Travis Pastrana, Tim Montana has a knack for always being in the right place at the right time. But don’t chalk it up to luck. Rather, it’s Montana’s innate talent, unrelenting hustle and magnetic charisma that have made the country-rock singer-songwriter a dude that everyone — from the famous to the blue-collar — wants to be around.
Renee Blair with special guest Derek Austin
Renee Blair is a singer/songwriter born and raised between St. Louis’ diverse music scene and a farm in mid-Missouri. Blair’s songwriting and melodies reflect the wide variety of music that shaped her upbringing; everything from The Dixie Chicks to Nelly to Justin Timberlake.
At 15, Blair made the move to Nashville to pursue her music career. Shortly after, a string of serious accidents left not only her career – but also her life – in jeopardy. In and out of the hospital for two years, Blair underwent a major jaw surgery that left her mouth wired shut for three months. While in recovery, Blair posted a video with her jaw wired shut that quickly went viral, catching the attention of songwriting legends Diane Warren, LA Reid and Shane McAnally. Since releasing her first single in 2018, Blair has been named as part of CMT’s ‘Next Women of Country’ class of 2020 and has been featured on Spotify’s Hot Country and Apple Music’s Today’s Country.
Her debut album Seventeen gives a raw and honest look at Blair’s life, who shares “there isn’t one song I haven’t lived. I share my fears, mistakes and all the love I’ve experienced.” The previously released singles from the album have already amassed more than 20M streams and includes songs written by some of Nashville’s biggest hitmakers, Shane McAnally, Jordan Schmidt and Matt McGinn.
Blair has shared the stage with some of Nashville’s hottest artists like Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, HARDY and the Eli Young Band. Outside the recording studio, Blair hosts her own radio show, “YoCo,” every morning on Nashville’s only genreless radio station 96.7 FM.
LVRBOY with special guest Straun
LVRBOY, the brain child of Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jordan DePaul, broke onto the scene in late 2019 with his debut single, “now that I’m leaving.” Since then, the indie-pop artist’s relatable lyrics and catchy melodic hooks have garnered him much attention. His debut 18-song album, “u did this to me-the playlist,” is out now.