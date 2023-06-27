FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Community Band will perform a patriotic concert, in recognition of Independence Day, at the Mick Spellman Amphitheater within the Forney Community Park on July 2, 2022.
The concert is free and open to the public. The group, comprised of of musicians from the Forney community, is set to perform at 8 p.m.
The Forney Community Band, in its eighth season, is an ensemble brought to our community through the Forney Arts Council.
The band first performed a patriotic concert at the Spellman in 2017.