FORNEY, Texas — A Forney resident has claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday morning.
The $1 million top prize winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery's Mad Money Multiplier scratch game.
The claimant, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at Jackrabbit Quick Stop, located at 100 East Broad Street in downtown Forney.
This was the third of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Mad Money Multiplier game, according to the Texas Lottery.
"Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.98, including break-even prizes," stated the Texas Lottery.