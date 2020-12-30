FORNEY, Texas — A Forney resident has claimed a $5 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday morning.
The $5 million prize winnings comes just two weeks after another Forney resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize.
The Forney resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket, the second of four top prizes worth $5 million, in the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game $200 Million Ca$h. The ticket was purchased at a Stop N Start Travel Center in Kosse, Texas, which is located approximately 45 minutes east of Waco.
The latest claimant elected to remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery.
"$200 Million Ca$h offers more than $211 million in total prizes," according to the Texas Lottery. "Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes."
